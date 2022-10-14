Despite the festive sales starting to slow down in India, the iPhone 13 is yet again available for a massive discount during the on-going Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale, but this time, there is a caveat. After applying bank offers and exchanging your current phone, you can effectively buy the iPhone for around Rs 41,000.

Here Is The Price Breakup

Currently, Flipkart has listed the iPhone 13 128GB variant for Rs 59,990, about Rs 10,000 less than the official sticker price of Rs 59,990. Now, SBI customers can now avail an additional instant discount of Rs 2250, bringing the price down to Rs 57,740. Additionally, depending on your current phone, you can avail an additional discount of Rs 16,900 by trading-in your smartphone, brining the net effective price to Rs 40,840.

Should You Buy iPhone 13?

Even if you don’t avail the exchange offer and buy the iPhone 13 at Rs 57,740, it is still a good deal considering the prices could shoot up as soon as the festive season ends. Last year, iPhone 12 prices were more or less back to MRP once the festivities were over in India and ergo, we can expect something similar to happen this time around as well. Moreover, the iPhone 13 is quite similar to the recently launched iPhone 14. It offers the same A15 Bionic chip, similar form-factor and design, so buying the iPhone at a massive discount still makes a lot of sense.

