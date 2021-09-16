iPhone 13 Launched: Looking To Buy New iPhone? How To Wipe Data On Your Old iPhone

iPhone 13 will soon be launching in markets and like every year, many people will get rid of their old smartphones for the latest iPhone. There are several trade-in or exchange benefits that users can avail to make this process easier. iPhone or even Android users can trade-in their old smartphones and get a discount worth the smartphone’s value on new iPhone 13 series. The reduction in price depends on the value of your current phone. Given the price of the iPhone, as it has been considered since forever, many people like to avail exchange offers to reduce the load. However, before giving away their phones, users don’t always know how to wipe out their data before giving them away. In this article, we will tell you how to wipe all data on your iPhone before giving it away in

If you are one of the iPhone users who is not aware about how to delete or wipe away the stuff on your smartphone before trading in then follow the steps given below. Before going ahead, users need to make sure that they uninstall or remove familiar applications on the iPhone.

Step 1: Disable applications like Find My iPhone by visiting the Settings option.

Step 2: Here you could search for Find My in the search bar or scroll down to find the option.

Step 3: As you see Find My Phone option you must tap on it and toggle off Find My Phone and Find My Network.

Step 4: You must toggle the iMessages off.

After wiping your data, users need to sign out of their Apple ID. Following are the steps that need to be followed in order to sign out of your Apple ID:

Step 1: Visit the Settings app and tap on your name which is mentioned at the top button.

Step 2: In the following step you must tap on the Sign Out option given at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: To complete the process you will be asked to enter your Apple ID password.

Step 4: Users will also be asked if they want to keep a copy of their data on the current iPhone. However if you have backed up your essential data and are about to wipe your phone, you do not need to opt for anything in this option.

Step 5: Tap on the Sign Out option given on the upper-right corner and then again on the Are you sure? dialogue window.

The last step in trading in your old iPhone involves removal of the SIM card:

Step 1: Remove the SIM card from the phone.

Step 2: Visit the Settings app and go to the General option. Tap on Transfer or Reset iPhone option and select Erase All Content and Settings.

