iPhone 13 May Come With A Bigger Battery, Apple To Maintain Pricing Strategy: Report

Apple will this year launch the iPhone 13 series. The company is rumoured to bring several improvements to the iPhone with the latest model like a high refresh rate LTPO display, bigger camera sensors, and more. Now, it is being reported that the iPhone 13 series will come with increased battery capacity and wider 5G support as compared to the iPhone 12 series. A report from market research firm TrendForce has predicted this, and says that the iPhone 13 models may feature a next generation SoC based on a 5nm+ node that may help improve performance and bring better battery efficiency over the existing iPhone models.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 13 Series Round-Up: Everything We Know Ahead of Expected September Launch

The report from TrendForce says that the upcoming iPhone 13 series will come with a new flexible charging circuit board that will include a System-in-Package (SiP) to save space. This will allow Apple to incorporate a larger battery. A larger battery on the iPhone 13 series has been rumoured earlier. The report further says that iPhone 13 series will feature a next-generation chipset that will be based on a 5nm+ process that may help improve performance and power efficiency over the existing iPhone models. The new iPhone with support for 5G mmWave is also said to be available in more countries. The report also says that the iPhone 13 will feature improved display and camera.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 13 May Get Always-On Display Feature With Power-Efficient LTPO Panel

Talking about the prices, the report said that Apple will maintain a similar pricing to the previous iPhone 12 series. It said that since the latest models will not come with significant hardware upgrades, it will allow Apple to effectively control the manufacturing costs. The report also said that Apple is likely to maintain its growth trajectory for the next two consecutive years.

TrendForce expects Apple to maintain its aggressive pricing strategy in order to boost shipments. In addition, as the iPhone 13 series will once again return to a September release, total iPhone shipment is expected to see a 30 percent YoY increase in 3Q21, but a 5 percent YoY decrease in 4Q21.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 13 Series May Support 25W Fast Charging: Report

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here