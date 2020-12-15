iPhone 13 Models May Come With 120Hz OLED Display With MotionSense, Highest Ever Display Shipments Expected

At least two of next year's iPhone models could come with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED display with thin-film transistors (TF) which is required for achieving a 120Hz refresh rate, if a recent report is to be believed. The report talks about the next year's iPhone 13 (unofficial) display supplies, hinting that Cupertino-based giant will ship the highest number of OLED panels in 2021 iPhones. The report also indicates that the iPhone 13 series could come with an always-on display.

According to a report in Korean website The Elec, Apple is expected to ship between 160 to 180 million OLED display's for next year's iPhone. The report also hints that Samsung and LG will remain the major suppliers for iPhone displays. The OLED panels on iPhone 13 models will be more technologically advanced than the ones on iPhone 12 series. The report says that Apple will use the new LTPO technology only on two of the four iPhone 13 models, which could mean that these may be the Pro models in the iPhone 13 lineup. However, all four iPhone 13 models are said to have on-cell touch panels as well, which will allow the display to be slimmer and offer better touch response due to the usage of TFT.

Using an LTPO panel would allow Apple to have a variable refresh rate and brightness, allowing it to achieve very low refresh rate and brightness levels, this could also enable the always-on display mode that users can opt to use. This would also allow the refresh rate to come up while using apps that require or support higher refresh rate. This technology is similar to the ProMotion display on Apple's iPads.

The Elec report also said that out of the 160 to 180 million displays, Samsung is hoping to ship around 140 million units, and LG is expected to provide 30 million OLED panels for iPhones. Further, BOE is expected to take the remaining 10 million units, the report cites Samsung's estimates as saying.

While all of this may look convincing, all the information is said to be taken with a pinch of salt as Apple has itself not said anything about the next iPhone series. It is also important to note that several reports claimed that the iPhone 12 series may come with a 120Hz display prior to the smartphone's release earlier this year.