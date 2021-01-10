iPhone 13 Models May Come With Smaller Notch and Thicker Body, Retain iPhone 12's Design

Apple's next iPhone lineup, the iPhone 13 series (name unconfirmed) might come with a smaller notch but with a slightly thicker body. According to Japanese publication, MacOtakara, the iPhone 13 lineup will retain the iPhone 12's chassis with the flat edges but will be roughly 0.26mm thicker. The report adds that the camera bump will be just as thick with a small change in the appearance. It further indicates that the base iPhone 13 models would retain dual rear camera setup, while the Pro models might pack triple rear cameras and the LiDAr sensor - similar to the current iPhone lineup that includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All the current information from the Japanese publication are in line with previous iPhone 13 rumours. Korean publication ETNews in December 2020 had suggested that the size of the notch on the next iPhone models would be reduced. Analyst Ming Chi Kuo has also made some predictions about the cameras in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models that may arrive in 2022. The analyst recently claimed that the iPhone 13 and 14 models would retain the seven-element lens system from the iPhone 12 till 2022.

The iPhone 13 series is also said to come with 120Hz LTPO OLED display. The Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid (LTPO) tech is more power-efficient than its Low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) counterparts, and the former can support an adaptive refresh rate without additional hardware. Another report suggests that the next iPhone lineup would come with Wi-Fi 6E support for better connectivity to the internet with lower latency. The Wi-Fi 6E that was first announced in January 2020, uses the 6GHz spectrum and aims to overcome the hurdles faced by Wi-Fi 6. Qualcomm had also announced that Apple will use its Snapdragon modems to improve 5G connectivity on next smartphones till at least 2024.