iPhone 13 Named Best Phone at Amazon Customer's Choice Awards 2021: Full List

Amazon has named iPhone 13 the smartphone of the year, and the Redmi 10 Prime earned the title of best budget smartphone at the Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone Awards 2021. Notably, iPhone 13 series received four accolades - most premium smartphone of the year (iPhone 13 mini), most ultra-premium and camera smartphone (iPhone 13 Pro), and best design award (iPhone 13). The iPhone 13 is also the runner-up in the best gaming smartphone category, while iQoo 7 Legend nabbed the title.

The e-commerce giant says the first-ever awards are a result of the response from over 50,000 participants. In a release, it was clarified that the voting for the awards began on December 6. Speaking over the development, Nishant Sardana, Director-Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India, said, “We are delighted to announce the winners of Amazon Customer’s Choice Awards 2021. It gives us immense pleasure to see great participation from our customers across the country who voted for their most preferred Smartphone & Smart TV."

Notably, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G emerged as the runner-up in the smartphone of the year category against iPhone 13. In the Best Mid-range Smartphone category, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G emerged as the winner, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was the runner-up. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G bagged the Best Battery Smartphone award, while the Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 edition) came as the runner-up. Readers must note that phones considered for awards are the smartphones available on the platform. For instance, devices like Asus ROG Phone 5, Motorola Edge series are exclusive to Flipkart.

Amazon also released Amazon Customer’s Choice Smart TV Awards 2021 Winners and Runner-Ups. The Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV that costs Rs 37,990 bagged the Smart TV of the Year award. Samsung also emerged as the most Most Loved Smart TV Brand ‘Most Loved Smart TV Brand,’ leaving behind Sony.

