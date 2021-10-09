iPhone 13 Pro Max Macro Camera Helps This US-Based Doctor Diagnose Eye Ailments

A doctor in the San Diego area in the United States has recognised that the macro mode on Apple’s new iPhone 13 pro model is helpful in diagnosing and remedy of eye ailments. The health professional works as an ophthalmologist and specialist for digital health innovation at Sharp Healthcare in San Diego. The doctor in a Linkedin post stated that he has been utilizing the iPhone 13 Pro Max to capture the macro images of a patient’s eyes.

The professional by the name Dr Tommy Korn added that he was “fascinated" with the ability of the phone’s camera. The eye specialist stated that the iPhone 13 Pro Max could revolutionise telemedicine and patient eye care and that he is looking forward to seeing where the potential of the technology goes.

Dr Korn also posted some pictures of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in usage during the examination of one of his patients who is recovering from a resolving abrasion in cornea transplantation. The phone was utilized in taking images for the monitoring of the patient’s recovery.

Posting a comment on Dr Korn’s post, optometrist Dr Jeffrey Lewis stated that the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera could be “yet another way to influence, manage, nourish long-term relationships with our patients."

“PS: this ‘Pro camera’ includes a telephone app too!" joked Dr Korn.

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple‘s macro photography mode on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max has been named as the iPhone range’s strongest improvement in the camera framework.

The macro photography mode on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max leverages computational photography to garner ultra-close-up shots as compared to an additional lens or other components.

This is not the first time that an Apple product has been utilized for health and medical purposes. For instance, in September this year, the team of SpaceX Inspiration4 mission utilised an iPhone and Apple Watch to perform a study examining the influence of spaceflight on the human body.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max pack in some impressive features like 6x optical zoom, cinematic mode, smart HDR 4 and much more. The two mean machines also feature a 120 Hz adaptive refresh display, a 5-core GPU on its A15 Bionic processor.

The devices are also 25 percent brighter outdoors as compared to their predecessors, have a neural engine and offer an impressive battery backup with fast charging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.