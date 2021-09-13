iPhone 13 Pro Models Will Have a 1TB Storage Variant; No 64GB Model Across Lineup: Kuo

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 13 series on September 14. Just a day ahead of the launch, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the iPhone 13 Pro models - iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a 1TB storage variant. Kuo, in his latest investor report, also said that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will ditch the 64GB variant this year and will have four storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage. Kuo also said that he expects Apple to reveal the next-generation of AirPods (AirPods 3) during the September 14 “California Streaming" event.

In his research note, Kuo says that the iPhone 13 could be affected by supply chain shortages, as has been previously reported. However, the impact on iPhone 13 series will be limited, according to Kuo. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come in four storage options - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini models, on the other hand, will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, as compared to the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

Kuo also says that the Cupertino-based giant may announce AirPods 3 during Tuesday’s event. Apple is likely to keep AirPods 2 in the lineup as another option for shoppers alongside the AirPods 3 redesign.

Apple’s “California Streaming" event will be livestreamed on the company’s website and YouTube channel on September 14, at 10:30PM IST. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 during the launch event.

