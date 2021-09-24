iPhone 13 Sales Begin: Here's How To Get Over Rs 46,000 Off On Latest Apple iPhones

Cupertino-based giant Apple earlier this month launched its latest iPhone 13 series across the world during the company’s “California Streaming” event on September 14. About 10 days after the launch, however, the iPhone 13 series is now going on sale the world over. The iPhone 13 series prices in India start at Rs 69,900 for the smallest iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB storage, and go all the way up to Rs 1,79,900 for the top-spec iPhone 13 Pro Max. Like with every iPhone launch, this price seems a bit too high for most of the Indian smartphone users. However, to ease things for people who aspire to buy the next iPhone, Apple is offering trade-in deals that allow buyers to exchange their old smartphone for the new iPhone 13.

Apple’s trade-in deal on the iPhone 13 series allows users to avail up to a Rs 46,120 discount on the iPhone 13 series – but this is if they trade-in an iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is followed by trading-in an old iPhone 12 Pro, which will get buyers a trade-in discount of up to Rs 43,255. After the iPhone 12 Pro, the phone that will get you a maximum discount is the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro, with a trade-in value of up to Rs 36,485 and up to Rs 36,360. Following is a table of how much each Apple iPhone will get for users looking to buy the new iPhone 13 series.

Check out trade-in values for other Apple sets here:

iPhone 12 - Up to Rs.31,120

iPhone 12 mini - Up to Rs.25,565

iPhone SE (2nd Generation) - Up to Rs.12,155

iPhone 11 - Up to Rs.23,585

iPhone XS Max - Up to Rs.22,020

iPhone XS - Up to Rs.21,680

iPhone XR - Up to Rs.15,685

iPhone X - Up to Rs.16,810

iPhone 8 Plus - Up to Rs.12,790

iPhone 8 - Up to Rs.10,245

iPhone 7 Plus - Up to Rs.10,550

iPhone 7 - Up to Rs.7,865

iPhone 6s Plus - Up to Rs.5,390

iPhone 6s - Up to Rs.4,920

iPhone 6 Plus - Up to Rs.4,805

iPhone 6 - Up to Rs.3,805

iPhone SE (1st Generation) - Up to Rs.2,810

While the maximum discounts can be availed in case you already own an iPhone, the company is also taking Android smartphones for those looking to get a trade-in discount on their new iPhone 13 model. The highest trade-in value that the company is offering is for OnePlus 8 Pro, which will get buyers a Rs 19,295 discount, followed by One Plus 8 which will get you Rs 15,950 off on any iPhone 13 model. This is followed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, with trade-in values worth Rs 13,900 and Rs 13,085, respectively. Here’s a list of Android phones that can be traded-in in exchange for a new iPhone 13 model.

Samsung Galaxy S20 - Up to Rs.12,015

Samsung Galaxy S10 - Up to Rs.10,490

Samsung Galaxy S10e - Up to Rs.8,480

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - Up to Rs.10,585

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - Up to Rs.8,125

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - Up to Rs.6,455

Samsung Galaxy S9 - Up to Rs.6,070

Samsung Galaxy A51 - Up to Rs.6,290

Samsung Galaxy A50 - Up to Rs.4,560

One Plus 7 - Up to Rs.9,955

One Plus 7T - Up to Rs.12,285

One Plus 6 - Up to Rs.7,255

One Plus 6T - Up to Rs.9,315

