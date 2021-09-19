iPhone 13 Series' Battery Capacity Revealed, Any Difference Over iPhone 12 Lineup?

Apple recently launched its flagship iPhone 13 series that comes with several improvements over the previous-gen iPhone 12. Although the company did not specify the exact battery capacity for each phone at the keynote last week, it was noted that all iPhone 13 models would deliver improved battery backup by approximately 2.5 hours. In a filing on the Chemtrec website (via 9to5Mac), Apple has now published official battery capacities for the new smartphones. The new series that includes the regular iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging and do not ship with a charger adapter.

As per the filing, the iPhone 13 mini carries a 9.57Whr or 2,500mAh battery, while the regular model has a 12.41Whr or 3,265mAh battery. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max carry a 3,150mAh (11.97Whr) and 4,400mAh (16.75Whr) battery, respectively. In comparison, the iPhone 12 mini includes a 2,227mah battery, and the regular iPhone 12 packs a 2,775mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro are backed by a 3,687mAh and 2,775mAh battery, respectively. Overall, many fans would be happy to see an increase in the battery capacity size as the previous-generation iPhone 12 series and iPhone 11 series didn’t see much of a difference. However, a larger battery capacity may not always be optimum for the phone as the power distribution depends on the processor.

Meanwhile, fans can now pre-order iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in India right now through Apple Store and partner online channels, like Amazon and Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini comes with a starting price tag of Rs 69,900 for the 128GB storage option, while the regular model costs Rs 79,900 for the same variant. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max come with a starting price tag of Rs 1,19,900 and 1,29,900, respectively for the same 128GB storage variant.

