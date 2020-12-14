iPhone 13 Series May Launch in September 2021 Without Any Production Delays: Apple Analyst Kuo

Apple will launch its next flagship smartphone series, the iPhone 13 in September 2021, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated. According to MacRumours which had access to Kuo's latest report for investors, the iPhone 13 series powered by the next-gen Bionic SoC (rumoured to be called A15 Bionic SoC) will not face any delays next year adding that Apple will revert back to "usual timeframe." Typically, Apple releases new iPhone models in September, but it was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to a delay in the launch of iPhone 12 series by a month, the company's quarterly shipments fell this year in comparison to the previous years, several market analysts noted. For instance, market researcher Strategy Analytics had stated that Apple's smartphone shipments in the US in Q3 2020 fell for the first time since 2017 with 30.2 percent share. Samsung had topped the list with a 33.7 percent share in the US.

Notably, Kuo reiterates several times that production of iPhone 13 will be on schedule next year, he cautions that there could be uncertainties owing to COVID-19 crisis. Kuo has also dismissed concerns about Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) capacity utilisation rate for A14 chips would drop from 100 to 80 percent in the first quarter of 2021. The analyst notes that the iPhone demand remains strong, particularly for iPhone 12 Pro models, which have faced some camera-related component shortages.

Last month, Kuo had noted that next year's iPhone models would see improved ultra-wide cameras on the high-end Pro and Pro Max models. He claimed that the ultra-wide cameras on the two high-end iPhone 13 Pro models would be improved significantly to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus, as against the iPhone 12's f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) ultra-wide shooters with fixed focus. The next iPhone series is also expected to carry four models of different sizes.