Apple is expected to launch iPhone 13 series next month and the upcoming flagship series is rumoured to include vanilla iPhone 13 alongside iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, similar to the existing iPhone 12 lineup. For the last few years, Apple has been refreshing its iPhone lineup in September, though the launch of the iPhone 12 series was delayed by a month last year owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The upcoming series has been a part of the rumour mill for a long time, and here’s everything we know about the phones so far.

Starting with the design, the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will reportedly feature the same dual cameras at the back, and the Pro models are said to include triple cameras. The dummy units of the phones showed a larger sensor and the placement of the dual cameras on the regular models diagonally. The camera module on the regular models include a laser sensor and LED flash. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max might include a LiDAR sensor, similar to the existing pro models. Notably, the notch on the front is said to shrink on all iPhone 13 phones, and the Pro models will reportedly support 120Hz refresh rate, which already features on iPad Pro (2020 and 2021) models as “Pro display." Recently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that next-gen iPhones would come with a faster A15 Bionic chipset and Always-On Display (AOD) mode seen on the Apple Watch. To achieve AOD and 120Hz refresh rate without affecting the battery, Apple may use power-efficient LTPO displays. Apple could also retain the USB Type-C port at the bottom instead of the Lightning port for faster charging speeds.

Other rumoured features include faster 5G connectivity support, Wi-Fi 6E, two new colour options (Pearl, Sunset Gold), wireless charging, portrait mode for video, and an improved wide-angle lens with auto-focus. Gurman also reports that Apple has tasked suppliers with building up to 90 million new iPhones for this fall, which is a 20 percent increase over the 75 million units Apple planned for the iPhone 12 series in 2020. The iPhone 13 series launch is said to take place in the third week of September.

