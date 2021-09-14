iPhone 13 Series With A15 Bionic Chipset Launched at Apple Event 2021: Price, Specs

Apple finally launched the next-generation Apple iPhone 13 series at the Apple California Streaming event earlier today. The new Apple smartphone series includes the regular iPhone 13 alongside iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max - similar to the predecessor iPhone 12 series. All the new Apple smartphones retain the USB Type-C port, an OLED (Pro XDR) screen, MagSafe support, and faster 5G bands. iPhone 13 models further get the new-generation 5nm Apple A15 Bionic SoC, and as usual, the RAM configuration and battery capacity remain unclear.

In terms of design, the iPhone 13 series retains the flat-edge design, but the size of the front notch has been reduced. The iPhone 13 mini features a 5.4-inch display, while the regular iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch display. The dual rear cameras are placed diagonally on the regular and mini models. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. Notably, the iPhone 13 Pro models now come with a 120Hz refresh rate that Apple calls ProMotion Display. The regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come with minimum 128GB storage options. In contrast, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max now have up to 1TB storage options.

As for optics, both regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini retain two 12-megapixel cameras (wide and ultra-wide) at the back and a single 12-megapixel from the megapixel camera. The Pro models come with rear three cameras (telephoto + wide-angle + ultra-wide-angle) and a Lidar sensor for an enhanced AR experience. The camera app comes bundled with a cinematic mode that lets users shift focus seamlessly while recording a video.

Other notable features include 25W fast charging support (charger not included in the box), iOS 15 out-of-the-box, IP 68 water-resistant rating, ceramic shield screen protection, and more. Coming to the prices, the regular iPhone 13 carries a starting price tag of $799 (approx Rs 58,800), while the iPhone 13 mini’s price starts at $699 mini (approx Rs 51,500) for the base 128GB model. There’s also a new 512GB model. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max carry a starting price tag of $999 (approx Rs 73,600) and $1,099 (approx Rs 80,900), respectively for the base 128GB model. All models will go on sale on September 24. The India-specific pricing and availability details will be released shortly.

