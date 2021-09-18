Apple iPhone is not a cheap phone, especially in India. The latest iPhone 13 series is priced at around Rs 70,000 onwards for the smallest iPhone 13 Mini, and goes all the way up to Rs 1,79,900 for the top-spec iPhone 13 Pro Max - that is a lot of money for a smartphone, and naturally many in India are not able to afford the iPhone. However, the iPhone 13 series is not as expensive outside of India, at least in some areas. It is also important to note that the iPhone 13 is the most expensive in Brazil, followed by Turkey. In places like the United States, Hong Kong, Dubai, and more, the iPhone 13 series is significantly cheaper than India. Let us take a look at all the places iPhone 13 series is cheaper than India, and by how much:

1. United States of America - The iPhone 13 series is the cheapest in the US. The iPhone 13 Mini starts at a price of $699, which, if converted into Indian Rupees, comes to about Rs 51,500. If we add an estimated tax of 9.25 percent on this, it comes to about a total of Rs 56,600 - this is about Rs 13,300 cheaper than the iPhone 13 Mini’s cost in India. By this calculation, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max take this difference to over Rs 35,000, when compared to the Indian prices of the two iPhone 13 Pro models. The iPhone 13 Pro, for example, is priced at $999 in US. Converting this directly to INR comes at about Rs 73,621, as per the current Indian rupee exchange value, as against US Dollar. Add 9.25 percent taxes to this, and the amount comes to about Rs 80,400 - that is more than Rs 39,000 less than the iPhone 13 Pro’s price in India. By this very calculation, the iPhone 13 Pro Max may cost just under Rs 90,000 in India, making the difference almost up to Rs 40,000 in the prices!

2. Hong Kong - In Hong Kong, the iPhone 13 Mini starts at a price of HKD 5,999, which comes at about Rs 56,800 going by th current exchange rate. This will make the iPhone 13 Mini more than Rs 13,000 cheaper in Hong Kong, as compared to India. Further, the iPhone 13 is priced at HKD 6,799 in Hong Kong. If converted, the cost comes at about Rs 64,400, making the iPhone 13, that costs Rs 79,900 almost Rs 15,500 cheaper. By this calculation, the iPhone 13 Pro that costs HKD 8,499 in Hong Kong is about 39,000 cheaper in Hong Kong. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, is priced at HKD 9,399, which comes at about Rs 89,000 - making the iPhone 13 Pro Max substantially cheaper in Hong Kong, as compared to India.

3. Australia - The new iPhone 13 series starts at a price of AUD 1,199 for the iPhone 13 Mini. This, if converted into Indian rupees, comes at about Rs 64,332 - the makes the iPhone 13 Mini over Rs 5,000 cheaper in Australia as compared to India. Similarly, the iPhone 13 costs AUD 1,349 in Australia, and if converted directly to INR, comes at Rs 72,400, making the iPhone 13 about Rs 7,500 cheaper than in India. The iPhone 13 Pro is priced at AUD 1,699 in Australia - that is approximately Rs 91,200 if converted directly. This is about Rs 28,700 cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro in India. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand is priced at AUD 1,849, which comes at Rs 99,200 if converted into INR. This makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max over Rs 30,000 cheaper in Australia, as compared to India.

4. UAE - The iPhone 13 series in UAE is priced at AED 2,999 onwards for the iPhone 13 Mini. If converted into INR, this comes to about Rs 60,200, making the iPhone 13 Mini over Rs 9,500 cheaper in UAE as compared to India. The iPhone 13 is priced at AED 3,399 that comes at about Rs 68,200, making the iPhone 13 more than Rs 11,000 cheaper in the UAE. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro is priced at AED 4,199 which comes at around Rs 84,300, making the iPhone 13 Pro over Rs 35,500 cheaper in the UAE. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at AED 4,699 - Rs 94,300 - this is again over Rs 35,500 cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro Max in India.

5. Malaysia - In Malaysia, the iPhone 13 series starts at a price of RM 3,399 for the iPhone 13 Mini - this is about Rs 60,000 if converted to INR directly, making the iPhone 13 Mini more than Rs 9,000 cheaper in Malaysia as compared to India. The iPhone 13 is priced at RM 3,899, which comes at about Rs 68,900 - this is Rs 11,000 cheaper than the iPhone 13 in India. The iPhone 13 Pro is priced at RM 4,899 that comes at about Rs 86,600 - this is Rs 33,300 cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro in India, if converted directly. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, lastly, is priced at RM 5,299 in Malaysia - Rs 93,600 if converted into INR directly. This makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max about Rs 36,300 cheaper in Malaysia, as compared to India.

