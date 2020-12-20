iPhone 13 With Upgraded Wi-Fi for Better Internet Connectivity Tipped, No Large-Screen iPhone SE in 2021

Apple is months away from launching its next flagship iPhone series that is rumoured to be called iPhone 13, but rumour mills are already speculating the tech company's next move. According to MacRumors citing Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O'Malley, Tim Long, and their associates, the iPhone 13 series would support Wi-Fi 6E for better connectivity to the internet with lower latency. First announced in January this year, the Wi-Fi 6E uses the 6GHz spectrum that aims to overcome the hurdles faced by Wi-Fi 6. Currently, the iPhone 11 and 12 models, as well as the iPhone SE (2020), support Wi-Fi 6. Several Android flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro also support the Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The new Wi-Fi 6E technology-development for iPhone 13 models also highlights the company's plans to bring faster connectivity technology to its devices. Earlier this year, Apple added 5G support with iPhone 12 via Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem. The company is said to use enhanced Qualcomm modems to improve 5G connectivity on its smartphones till at least 2024.

The latest report adds that audio chipmaker Cirrus Logic would supply a new power conversion chip for at least some iPhone 13 models, though it is unclear if this move would have any benefits for the end consumers directly. The analysts further note that the next iPhone SE would not feature a larger screen than its predecessors. The latest iPhone SE (2020) sports a 4.7-inch display that is relatively larger than the 4-inch screen on the original iPhone SE (2016). Back in November, another notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the next-gen iPhone SE would not arrive in the first half of 2021. It indicates that the phone may launch alongside the iPhone 13 series in the second half of 2021, it is likely that Apple may not introduce this "budget" device next year at all. Kuo had also indicated that the iPhone 13 series with next-gen Apple A15 Bionic SoC would arrive in September without any production delays.