iPhone 14 May Use 'High-End' Front Camera That Will Cost Apple Thrice The Amount

Apple is bringing the iPhone 14 series this year. The iPhone 14 series, which will come with four variants, has been a part of the rumour mill since a while. Now, a report has said that the front camera on the iPhone 14 will get a significant improvement, and the updated hardware is set to cost Apple three times more.

According to a new report, Apple is switching the manufacturer for the front cameras from a Chinese company to a South Korean one. The report says that Apple is classifying iPhone 14‘s front camera as “high-end.” The company is reportedly using LG Innotek’s products to cater to the new iPhone’s advanced needs. Originally, Apple was planning to make this shift with the iPhone 15 series, but rumoured quality issues with the Chinese manufacturer have led to the iPhone maker make the change earlier.

The iPhone 14 is said to support autofocus on the front camera. The upgrade, according to reports, is said to cost Apple three times the amount. Now, we are not sure if this will affect the price for end users, but it seems unlikely that we will see a hike in the price.

The iPhone 14 lineup is said to come with four smartphones – the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to come with a hole-punch display instead of a notch, and will come with Apple’s next A16 Bionic chip. The vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, are said to come with an improved version of Apple A15 Bionic chipset.

Apple will host its keynote Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 next month in June. At the WWDC 2022, the Cupertino-based giant is expected to unveil the next version of iOS, iOS 16, along with other important updates for Apple users and developers.

