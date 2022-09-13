iPhone 14 Plus Demand Fails To Excite Apple, Lower Than What iPhone 13 Mini Had Last Year

Apple decided to change its strategy by replacing the iPhone Mini with an iPhone 14 Plus for consumers, but early indications suggest the company faces more question marks with the new model. According to Ming-Chi Kuo this week, Apple is facing the prospect of iPhone 14 Plus demand being lower than what the company got for the iPhone 13 Mini last year.

Kuo makes an astonishing claim that the demand for iPhone 14 Plus is worse than what Apple saw for this year’s iPhone SE 2022 model.

It is still premature to talk about the failure of the iPhone 14 Plus version, but the lack of demand for the variant is sure to have Apple puzzled. After all, the Plus has a bigger display that everyone wants these days, and the features are also better and in line with the regular iPhone 14.

But it is possible that people might be going for the 14 Pro lineup instead of spending over $900 (Rs 72,000 approx) on the Plus variant which has features that don’t stand out in front of the 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max. And the price difference between the Plus and the 14 Pro is just $100 (Rs 8,000) in the US.

Speaking of which, Kuo mentions that Apple will be jumping its way into the coffers with the demand for the iPhone 14 Pro Max better than what the company saw with its predecessor last year. The company has been tweaking its strategy to smartly push the average selling price of iPhones in the market.

The decision to keep some features exclusive to the Pros seem to be working like a charm, and in the coming weeks we’ll have a better idea about how Apple is going to manage the demand for the iPhone 14 Pros, and whether it comes at the cost of cutting production of the vanilla models.

