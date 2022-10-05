iPhone 14 Plus Sale Starts October 7: Price And All Details

Apple will start the sales for iPhone 14 Plus this week from October 7; the availability list includes those in India as well.

The sale is likely to the people who have pre-ordered the iPhone 14 Plus in India, which was opened last week. And while the sales will start, the delivery times are expected to be much longer for consumers.

iPhone 14 Plus is the replacement model for the iPhone Mini-series this year, with a bigger display being the prime focus. Reports suggest the new iPhone 14 Plus has not garnered enough demand, in fact, is lower than the sale of the iPhone 13 Mini from last year. Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst, makes an astonishing claim that the demand for iPhone 14 Plus is worse than what Apple saw for this year’s iPhone SE 2022 model.

So, it is quite possible that Apple has started changing the production lines of the iPhone 14 Plus to make more iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max, which are proving to be the best-seller for the company.

iPhone 14 Plus Price in India

iPhone 14 Plus globally is priced at $899, while in India you have to pay Rs 89,900 for this model. You have to pay Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB storage variant in India. iPhone 14 Plus will be available in five colour options – midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)Red.

iPhone 14 Plus Specifications

iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina HDR display. iPhone 14 Plus is powered by the new version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 13 series. iPhone 14 Plus has a 12-megapixel dual camera setup that includes a new 12-megapixel primary shooter featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels. You have the iOS 16 version running on the device out of the box.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here