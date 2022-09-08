iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Buyers In India Will Pay Over Rs 50,000 More Than US Buyers

Apple finally launched the iPhone 14 series last night during its Far Out event. The iPhone 14 series includes four models – the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 series has been priced in India at Rs 79,900 onwards for the base 128GB variant of the vanilla iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, starts at a price of Rs 89,900 in India. The iPhone 14 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,900 onwards, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,39,900 onwards in the country.

Now, apart from the iPhone 14, all iPhone models are more expensive than their last year variants. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the iPhone mini, which was the cheapest iPhone in the last two lineups. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, on the other hand, have seen a Rs 10,000 hike in the prices as compared to last year, which makes the Apple iPhone all the more expensive in India. With these prices, the Indian users for the iPhone 14 series will end up paying up to Rs 50,000 more than the iPhone 14 models in the United States. Here’s how:

In the US, the vanilla iPhone 14 has been launched at a price of $799, which is around Rs 63,600 when compared to Indian Rupees. This is a Rs 16,000 difference between the cheapest iPhone 14 model. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at $899 in the US, which comes to about Rs 71,600 in Indian Rupees – about a Rs 18,000 difference in the India and US price.

Coming to the Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro is priced at $999 in the US, which comes to about Rs 79,600. In India, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at an eye-popping Rs 1,29,900 pricetag, which is more than Rs 50,000 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro in the US. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, is priced at $1,099 in the US, which is about Rs 87,600. In India, the same phone has been priced at Rs 1,39,900 onwards, which is about Rs 52,000 less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s price in India.

This gives you an idea of the difference between the prices in India and the United States. Mostly, these prices are driven up by supply chain factors, import duties, and the cost of shipping. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple plans to manufacture the iPhone in India soon, but it is unlikely that it will drive the prices down.

The Apple iPhone 14 series was launched last night during Apple’s Far Out event and comes with some new additions. The iPhone 14 Plus is a new device in the lineup, and comes with the same specs as the vanilla iPhone 14, just with a bigger 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the “Mini” iPhone that we saw with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, come with a major design change. The new premium iPhone models have finally gotten rid of the notch, and instead come with a pill-shaped hole punch setup that Apple is calling a Dynamic Island.

