iPhone 14 Pro To Feature Single Pill Shape Display Cut Out With Privacy Indicator, Suggests New Rumour

Apple is all set to roll out the new iPhone 14 lineup. Ahead of the much-awaited launch, the market is abuzz with rumours of a new notch design for the phones. According to anonymous sources quoted by MacRumors, the upcoming phone is set to have a large pill shape cutout design in the top centre of the display. However, what's interesting about the notch design is the fact that it will appear as two cutouts – hole punch and pill shape, with the display off. And when the display turns on, the entire unit will appear as a unified pill shape unit.

The tipster hinted that Apple could also visually expand the blacked-out areas around the cutouts to host contests. This means, the company will make the area slightly wider to fit the status icon on the left and ride sides or may even extend it downwards into a large square when delivering notifications.

Another report by 9to5mac suggested that the dead space between the cutouts in iPhone 14 Pro will be used to accommodate privacy indicators. Presently a small greet dot appears on the displays whenever an app uses the iPhone’ts camera.

However, with the updated notch design, Apple aims to offer a more MacBook-like experience, which features an always visible green LED when the camera is in use, to the customers.

The notch could also have space for an orange LED to indicate the use of a microphone by an app on the phone.

The report adds that Apple could completely redesign its camera app for iPhone 14 and move most of the controls to the top portion of the screen.

Apple will not be releasing the Mini variant iPhone 14. The lineup is likely to come with two screen sizes, – 6.1 inches for the iPhone 14 and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 14 Max.

All the expectations and rumours about iPhone 14 line will be confirmed at Apple's Far Out event at the company's headquarters on September 7. The event will begin around 10: 30 PM as per the Indian timings.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here