iPhone 14 Pro Users Complain About Shaking Camera, Fix Coming Soon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro users have been complaining about the phone’s camera shaking in third-party apps which results in blurry and shaky footage. You don’t really expect such issues with a phone that costs around Rs 1.2 lakh, and it seems the company has now observed the issue and is going to fix it very soon. Apple is going to release the fix for the camera shaking next week.

The tech giant has talked about the bug that seems to affected the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max cameras to shake and vibrate, according to an Apple spokesperson quoted by MacRumors.

The camera shake issue has been widespread, and you can see visuals of people showing the phone’s camera shaking. This is specifically happened while using third-party apps that require camera access like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. It seems to be a hardware issue from the sound of it, so we are hoping that Apple has plans to reach out to the affected iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max users to get the issue fixed.

iPhone 14 Pro series comes with a new 48-megapixel rear camera that has OIS support. People have mentioned that while the camera app is shaking, they can hear sounds as well. This could be the result of some camera mechanism getting loose and creating these issues. iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro are now available in India, starting from Rs 1,29,900 and

Rs 1,39,900 respectively.

In addition to the issue with iPhone 14 Pro series camera, the iOS 16 version has also been in the news for being a buggy update. People using the old iPhones on this version have seen their battery drain faster, and some even talked about a strange copy-paste issue on their units. Apple has already made the iOS 16.1 beta available to the developers and we are hopeful the version will rectify the bugs and fix all the issues that are causing problems for all compatible iPhones right now.

