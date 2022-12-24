iPhone 14 Pro's Horizontal Lines Issue is an iOS Glitch, Apple Confirms

Several iPhone 14 Pro users have reported horizontal lines appearing on their displays when waking their iPhones 14 Pro from sleep or starting it up. Apple has acknowledged that this is a software issue, and not a hardware problem—meaning that it can be resolved with an iOS update.

As per 9to5Mac’s report, the issue is mostly plaguing iPhone 14 Pro Max units, with a ‘significant number of people’ reporting the same on Reddit and across the internet.

“I just got the iPhone 14 Pro Max this past Friday(12/9/22). I noticed that when the phone wakes up, horizontal lines flash on the screen. It does that randomly, not every time the phone wakes up. Sometimes it’s just 1 line, sometimes it’s multiple,” a user posted.

Another user said, “For me the lines even shown once after I turned on the phone as soon as the apple logo screen appeared. The lines disappeared after 1 second.”

It appears that the impact of the glitch on individual users is varied, with some experiencing more severe issues than others.

Several users, after taking their iPhones to Apple for service, were told that that it was a ‘iOS glitch,’ and not a hardware fault. “I took it to Apple, and they ran diagnostics, and everything came back fine (green). The technician told me that there isn’t an issue with the hardware, that it has to do the software,” a user conveyed as per 9to5Mac’s report.

Currently, there appears to be no concrete fix for the software glitch, but turning on and off the Always-on Display, manually turning off the phone, instead of letting it time out, and resetting the phone might help.

Reportedly, the glitch only affects iPhones with LG displays, not Samsung ones and while some initially thought the issue may have something to do with iOS 16.2 beta, the issue has also been seen other versions of iOS 16, so things are rather unclear as things stand.

