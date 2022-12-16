iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Helps Rescue 2 People After Car Crash

iPhone 14 series’ Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection feature saved two people by helping them get rescued after a serious car crash in California.

The accident occurred on the Angeles Forest Highway in the Angeles National Forest, where the car reportedly veered off the side of a mountain and fell approximately 300 feet into a remote canyon.

According to MacRumors, the individuals were able to use the Emergency SOS feature to send out a distress signal, alerting authorities to their location and enabling a rescue team to reach them. The Crash Detection feature also likely played a role in alerting authorities to the incident, as it can automatically send an alert to emergency services if it detects a collision.

According to the report, the victims of the car crash were able to send an Emergency SOS text message to one of Apple’s relay centers, which then contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for assistance. The Montrose Search and Rescue Team, based in the United States, was able to locate the two individuals involved in the crash and use a helicopter to lift them out of the remote canyon where the accident occurred.

The survivors were then taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for minor to moderate injuries.

Emergency SOS via satellite is currently available in limited countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

