iPhone 15 And iPhone 15 Plus To Feature Rounded Back And Redesigned Camera Module: What We Know

It has been close to five months since the iPhone 14 series launched globally, and while the vanilla iPhone 14 models retained the older design, the next mainline vanilla iPhones—iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to sport a redesigned camera bump and rounded back.

According to a recent tip from tech insider ShrimpApplePro, the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature a newly redesigned camera bump on the back.

Apple Hub reports that the upcoming iPhone 15 models could feature the current flagship SoC Apple A16 Bionic chip, which is currently featured in the iPhone 14 Pro models. To distinguish the new devices from their predecessors, the iPhone 15 series may also feature the Dynamic Island feature—which only the current Pro models offer.

Everything we know about the iPhone 15 lineup so far:iPhone 15/15 Plus: 6.1” and 6.7” sizes️ Dynamic Island New design with 2.5D glass 48MP wide camera⚡️ A16 chip☁️ 6GB RAM USB-C port (Same Lightning speeds) iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max: 6.1” and 6.7” sizes️… https://t.co/EAQhKIKaYc pic.twitter.com/E4zgfe6y3Q — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) February 9, 2023

Screen sizes of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could stay the same—offering two sizes: a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. As for the camera, rumors suggest that both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have a 48-megapixel main camera, similar to the one found on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Additionally, all models of the iPhone 15 are expected to feature a USB Type-C port. The standard iPhone 15 models will have lightning port speeds, while the iPhone 15 Pro models may have even faster speeds of Thunderbolt 3.

