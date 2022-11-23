CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Tech » iPhone 15 Ultra Could Feature A Titanium Frame, Rounded Back: Report
1-MIN READ

iPhone 15 Ultra Could Feature A Titanium Frame, Rounded Back: Report

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 10:01 IST

New Delhi, India

iPhone 14 Pro is in high demand across India (Image: Apple)

iPhone 14 Pro is in high demand across India (Image: Apple)

New rumors suggest that the edges of the iPhone 15 could be rounded off and it could feature a titanium frame.

Apple’s next flagship - iPhone 15 is believed to have a titanium frame and a more rounded back, thereby reversing the squared-off design iPhones adopted in 2020.

According to MacRumors, Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, the edges of the iPhone 15 could be rounded off, akin to the curve on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, getting rid of the sharp edges altogether. Apple switched to the squared off design language with the launch of iPhone 12 series.

Despite plans to move to titanium for the frame, the iPhone 15 may “still have a back glass," according to reports.

Leaker @ShrimpApplePro cautioned that the information is “still very early to take it as it is." However, as per MacRumors, the leaker has provided accurate information in the past.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, the iPhone 14 Pro models were also expected to switch to titanium, but that, evidently, could not materialise, and instead, the current-generation iPhones still offer aluminum or stainless steel frames.

According to the report, “Apple has recently investigated into the viability of titanium casings for its products, which include patents related to the use of processed titanium with unique properties for future MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones."

If the rumor is true, the iPhone 15 Ultra may follow the Apple Watch Ultra in having a titanium body.

Apple is also expected to change the naming scheme for its top-end iPhone Pro Max model. It may adopt the ‘Ultra’ moniker, first introduced with Apple Watch Ultra.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 23, 2022, 10:00 IST
last updated:November 23, 2022, 10:01 IST