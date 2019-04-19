iPhone 2019 Models to Include Updated Selfie Camera, Triple 12-Megapixel Cameras at the Back

Apple is expected to update its iPhone lineup in a similar fashion this year where it will announce three new models in September. According to various rumours the high-end variants of the iPhone are going to include a triple camera setup. To back that up, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now released an investor’s note which reveals the upcoming iPhone models' camera capabilities.The new iPhones in 2019 are going to have a new 12-megapixel selfie sensor. This includes the successor to the iPhone XR which is expected to feature a dual-camera at the back. The premium models, specifically the upgrades to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, will have three 12-megapixel sensors. The current gen iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have dual camera setups at the back and a 7-megapixel front camera.Kuo says in his note, “We forecast the camera upgrade will be one of the new 2H19 iPhone's major selling points. Critical spec upgrades are as follows. (1) Rear cameras of 6.5-inch OLED, 5.8-inch OLED, and 6.1-inch LCD will likely upgrade to triple-camera and dual-camera, respectively. A super-wide camera will be newly adopted by the triple-camera system, which is equipped with the 12-megapixel/1um CIS provided exclusively by Sony. (2) The front camera of all three new iPhone models will likely upgrade to 12-megapixel CIS+5P lens (vs. current 7MP CIS+4P lens).”According to previous rumours, the new iPhones are also expected to feature reverse wireless charging. The new iPhones are also expected to feature Apple’s new A13 processor using TSMC's new 7nm EUV process.