iPhone 2020 to Push Apple Ahead in 5G Smartphone Market, Says Analyst

The arrival of new iPhone in 2020 is going to push Apple at the top of the 5G smartphone market, says new research from Strategy Analytics. According to the report titled 'Global 5G Smartphone Shipments Forecast', Apple will capture a dominant part of the emerging 5G smartphone segment.

Speaking about the same on their website, Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics said that it seems "counterintuitive" that Apple, which currently does not have any 5G phones could pass the current 5G leaders Samsung and Huawei. He, however, went on to add that the possibility is very real with three new 5G models coming next year. According to him, Apple merely needs to match its current upgrade rates for newly introduced iPhone models to become leaders in the segment.

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics further commented on the website that while Samsung is currently the leader in 5G smartphones, but with two of the largest 5G markets of China and USA, dominated by Huawei and Apple respectively, it is likely that they will lead in 5G in 2020.

However, Hyers added that despite a strong show by Apple in the 5G segment in 2020, Samsung will regain the dominance in the longer run based on its overall supremacy in the smartphone market along with a "broader portfolio of 5G devices across more price-bands."

Meanwhile, Ukonaho went on to say that Huawei's potential is ,however, marred by the trade ban in the US and its prospects will not increase unless the ban is lifted in the report. He further added that regardless of long-term prospects in the 5G smartphone segment, “2020 will be Apple’s time to grab bragging rights in 5G,” on the website.

