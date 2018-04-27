iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know

In 2017 Apple introduced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in Red colour as a part of their support to the Global Fund that raises money to fight HIV/AIDS. Not just a CSR initiative, we even saw plenty of Android manufacturers to make red phones for their business case, unlike Apple. Red smartphones from their on it kind of became a trend with Oppo, Vivo and even OnePlus coming out with Red versions of their devices. In 2018, Apple has launched Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus Product Red editions in India on 27th April 2018. Apple for the past 11 years have had a partnership with (RED) and has supported HIV/AIDS programs that provide counselling, testing, and medicine that prevents the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child. So far, Apple claims to have raised over $160 million through the sale of our (RED) products. When you buy (PRODUCT)RED, Apple sends a contribution to the Global Fund. The Global Fund uses 100% of this money to finance HIV/AIDS programs. The contribution helps people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia. So, if you want to have a fancy Red colour iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, you should wait till April 27.Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | FeatureApple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (Product) Red sports a Red-back panel that is quite different to what you have seen on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (Product) Red. The reason for that is that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus support wireless charging and they have a glass back panels unlike the metal ones on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It should be a deeper Red colour as well when compared to the earlier Red editions by Apple. One good thing is that the black front panel is back with (Product) Red on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. If you buy a normal iPhone 8 or 8 Plus you usually get a white front on these devices. But if you want a black front then the iPhone 8 and 8 plus (Product) Red makes sense. Apple Product Red only differentiates in styling than a conventional iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (Product) Red will also be slightly expensive than a normal iPhone.Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus comes with an all-new 64-bit A11 Bionic chip with a Neural engine and an Embedded M11 motion coprocessor. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing users to capture portraits with a shallow depth-of-field effect in five different lighting styles. Also, the dual-camera setup comes with a Wide-angle ƒ/1.8 aperture lens and a Telephoto ƒ/2.8 aperture module. Low light image capabilities are way more enhanced than what was seen on the iPhone 7 Plus.The Apple iPhone 8 And 8 Plus Product Red is available in two storage variants of 64GB and 256GB and the price starts at Rs 67,940. For a red hot iPhone like this that also contributes to a cause is something that you won’t mind spending on if you don’t want the regular iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. It's not just iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus that has Product Red-integration, Apple will also come with Red accessories for iPhone X in the form of cases, also some red cases for iPad's and Red Watch-bands for Apple Watch Series 3.Also Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature RedefinedWatch this space for more on Apple Red products.