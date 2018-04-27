English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
So, if you want to have a fancy Red colour iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, you need to know whether it's worth spending that little extra or not.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus Product RED. (Image: News18.com)
In 2017 Apple introduced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in Red colour as a part of their support to the Global Fund that raises money to fight HIV/AIDS. Not just as a CSR initiative, we even saw plenty of Android manufacturers to make red phones for their business case, unlike Apple. Red smartphones from their on it kind of became a trend with Oppo, Vivo and even OnePlus coming out with Red versions of their devices. So, if you want to have a fancy Red colour iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, you need to know whether it's worth spending that little extra or not.
What's Cool?
In 2018, Apple has launched Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus Product Red editions in India on 27th April 2018. Apple for the past 11 years have had a partnership with (RED) and has supported HIV/AIDS programs that provide counselling, testing, and medicine that prevents the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child. So far, Apple claims to have raised over $160 million through the sale of our (RED) products. When you buy (PRODUCT)RED, Apple sends a contribution to the Global Fund. The Global Fund uses 100% of this money to finance HIV/AIDS programs. The contribution helps people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia.Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (Product) Red sports a Red-back panel that is quite different to what you have seen on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (Product) Red.
The reason for that is that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus support wireless charging and they have a glass back panels unlike the metal ones on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It should be a deeper Red colour as well when compared to the earlier Red editions by Apple. One good thing is that the black front panel is back with (Product) Red on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. If you buy a normal iPhone 8 or 8 Plus you usually get a white front on these devices. But if you want a black front then the iPhone 8 and 8 plus (Product) Red makes sense. Apple Product Red only differentiates in styling than a conventional iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (Product) Red will also be slightly expensive than a normal iPhone.
Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus comes with an all-new 64-bit A11 Bionic chip with a Neural engine and an Embedded M11 motion coprocessor. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing users to capture portraits with a shallow depth-of-field effect in five different lighting styles. Also, the dual-camera setup comes with a Wide-angle ƒ/1.8 aperture lens and a Telephoto ƒ/2.8 aperture module. Low light image capabilities are way more enhanced than what was seen on the iPhone 7 Plus.
The iPhone 8 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch Retina HD display and offers a 1920x1080-pixel resolution at 401 ppi and 1300:1 contrast ratio. That is exactly the same as the iPhone 7 Plus, but the key differentiating factor on the display is the True Tone display that has found its way from the iPads now onto the iPhones. If you are an iPad user, you know what difference a True Tone display can make in terms of user experience. That's the reason why you'll see the app icons and gaming on the 8 Plus Product Red crisper than ever. For watching videos and playing games the new iPhones offer a much more immersive experience as well. To top it all, the sunlight legibility, as well as the display power management, is vastly improved on the new iPhone 8 Plus Product Red. The 8 Plus Product Red also comes with the reliable TouchID scanner that will see its way out on the iPhone X. So if FaceID is not your thing the 8 Plus Product Red still offers the pleasures of TouchID.
The new processor comes with a six-core, 64-bit architecture that has four efficiency cores and two performance cores. There is also a Neural engine and an embedded M11 motion coprocessor. This makes the running of iOS 11 and its functions smooth on the new iPhone 8 Plus Product Red. Gaming and multitasking are a cakewalk for the new iPhones and also the battery management system is pretty good. The new processor also comes in handy for Augmented reality apps and usage on the iPhone 8 Plus Product Red. Apple also claims that a new, second-generation performance controller can harness all six cores simultaneously, delivering up to 70 percent greater performance for multi-threaded workloads, giving customers more power while providing the same great battery life. That is seen and felt when you are using the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.
The cameras on iPhone 8 Plus Product Red are also custom tuned for an AR experience. Each camera is individually calibrated, with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking. The A11 Bionic CPU handles world tracking, scene recognition and the GPU enables incredible graphics at 60fps, while the image signal processor does real-time lighting estimation. The iPhone 8 Plus comes with a 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto cameras with the wide-angle lens that has a ƒ/1.8 aperture and a Telephoto lens that has a ƒ/2.8 aperture. This also gives users an optical zoom capability as well as a digital zoom capability up to 10x. The cameras also come with Portrait Lighting mode. This helps you adjust the lighting of your subject while clicking the bokeh effect images of them. The new camera also delivers the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone with better video stabilisation, 4K video up to 60fps and 1080p slo-mo up to 240fps. The Apple-designed video encoder provides real-time image and motion analysis for optimal quality video. With iOS 11, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red also support HEIF and HEVC for up to two times compression and storage for twice the photos and videos.
There is a stark improvement in the low-light image taking capability of the new iPhones as well. The cameras on both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with Optical Image Stabilisation, a six‑element lens, Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Sapphire crystal lens cover, Backside illumination sensor, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Live Photos with stabilisation, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Improved local tone mapping, Body and face detection, Exposure control, Noise reduction, Auto HDR for photos, Auto image stabilisation, Burst mode, Timer mode and Photo geotagging.
Just like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone 8 Plus Product Red is also Splash, Water and Dust Resistant and are IP67 certified, you can click images and record videos underwater as well. We won't advise that for long durations though. The iPhone 8 Plus Product Red also comes with a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera that is capable of 1080p HD video recording. It also comes with a Retina Flash, a ƒ/2.2 aperture and a Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos.
What's Not So Cool?
The iPhone 8 Plus Product Red does come with a glass finish at the back that is prone to scratches if you are not careful with the way you handle it. It is also a fingerprint magnet and is prone to dust as well. Now, with such a beautiful colour many would like to not put the Product Red in a cover but most of the Indian consumers will end up owning a Product Red and a back cover for protection. That in a way defeats the purpose of owning a garish colour phone like this.
Verdict
The Apple iPhone 8 And 8 Plus Product Red is available in two storage variants of 64GB and 256GB and the price starts at Rs 67,940. The iPhone 8 Plus Product Red 256 GB that we reviewed is priced at Rs 91,110. This is also the most powerful iPhone that you can buy at present unless you decide to go for the iPhone X for more features. For a red-hot iPhone like this that also contributes to a global cause is something that you won’t mind spending a little extra on if you don’t want the regular iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.
Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
-
