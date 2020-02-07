iPhone 9 Launch May Happen Soon as Preorder Poster Gets Spotted in Korea

Apple iPhone 9 is expected to be the first iPhone to launch in 2020. The device, which has also been said to be the iPhone SE 2, has been much talked about in the rumour mills of late. Now, a preorder poster of the device has been spotted in Korea, giving rise to speculations that the second coming of the iPhone SE may happen quite soon. Interestingly, the preorder poster of the iPhone 9 was mentioned alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20, suggesting that the device may launch as early as late February or early March.

The iPhone 9 is expected to be Apple's entry in the mid-range segment of smartphones. The device is slated to look like the iPhone 8, while featuring Apple's A13 processor inside. Not much else is really known about the device, although we can safely speculate, based on supply chain rumours, that the device will run on the Apple A13 SoC that powers the iPhone 11 lineup of smartphones. It will also run on the latest version of iOS, and instead of Apple's Face ID, come with Touch ID for biometric authentication.

To the rear, a dual rear camera should make its way at the least. Alternately, Apple may also go with a single camera approach and lend it the company's latest computational photography chops, to take on rivals such as Google's equally awaited and upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone. While Apple is actively switching to OLED display panels in its newest phones, the iPhone 9 is expected to retain the LCD display panel to effectively manage cost of production, which in turn would help it launch the device at a competitive price point.

With the Apple iPhone XR already selling at a competitive price, it remains to be seen how Apple prices the upcoming iPhone 9. Apple had famously skipped the generation '9' in the chronology of naming its iPhones, switching directly from iPhone 8 to iPhone X, pronounced 'ten'. Apple found considerable success back in 2016 when it launched the iPhone SE. Back then, the device featured an iPhone 5s-like design, coupled with the internals of the then-latest iPhone 6s. It will be interesting to see if the company manages to replicate the same success this time as well, with the iPhone 9.

