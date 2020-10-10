iPhone Diwali Offer: Apple Store Giving Free AirPods with iPhone 11 in Festive Deal

With the festive season around the corner, there is a plethora of discounts and sales around us. While everyone is talking about the sales from e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon, Apple has announced an offer that could divert the attention towards its newly-launched official online store in India. As a Diwali offer, Apple is giving a pair of AirPods free if users buy an iPhone 11 from its official online store.

Apple announced the sale on its online store, saying that the offer will begin on October 17. "Get AirPods when you buy an iPhone", the Apple website says. The Apple iPhone 11 starts from Rs. 68,300 for the 64GB variant on the Apple website. The 128GB variant costs Rs. 73,600, and the 256GB option is priced at Rs. 84,100. The AirPods, on the other hand, are priced at Rs. 14,900 for the first generation with a wired charging case. The second generation AirPods are priced at Rs. 18,900, while the AirPods Pro cost Rs. 24,900 in India. While Apple has not mentioned which of the three AirPods model it will give with the iPhone 11 in the sale, our best guess is that it will be the first generation AirPods.

Apple has joined Flipkart and Amazon to start its festive sale from mid-October onwards. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale also starts on October 17, and Amazon is also offering huge discounts on the iPhone 11. The e-commerce giant is selling the iPhone 11 for less than Rs. 50,000 during the Great Indian Festival sale.

The iPhone 11 was launched as the Apple's entry-level iPhone offering in 2019. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LDC Display, and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic processor. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup with two 12-megapixel cameras. The front camera on the iPhone 12 is also a 12-megapixel TrueDepth shooter.