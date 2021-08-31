iPhone Photography: How to Keep iOS Camera Settings to Last Used

Thanks to lenses on our smartphones, professional or not, we are all our own kinds of photographers. Everyone has their own aesthetic purpose which is why the iPhone’s camera comes with a bunch of settings, which allow you to tweak it as per your own needs. There is one thing though, each time you open the camera, it forgets what settings you used last time and resets to the main screen for taking a standard picture. For example, if you were video recording in 4k last time, the next time you open the camera, it opens offering you to take a still photo.

However, there is a not-so-obvious option using which you can choose to keep your settings from resetting each time you exit the camera app. Follow these simple pointers to enable the option.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

From the list of settings, tap on Camera

On the next screen, select Preserve Settings

Now, you will see a list of options with toggles. Each camera setting has its own toggle. Depending upon your need and wish, you can choose to enable or disable a toggle.

Camera Mode - Enable this if you want your camera to open in the same mode portrait mode, for example) that you left it in

- Enable this if you want your camera to open in the same mode portrait mode, for example) that you left it in Creative Controls - If you turn it on, your camera keeps settings such as last used filter, light, depth-setting, aspect ratio

- If you turn it on, your camera keeps settings such as last used filter, light, depth-setting, aspect ratio Night mode - Preserves your settings related to night mode

- Preserves your settings related to night mode Portrait Zoom - Enabling it ensures to keep using the zoom lens in the portrait mode if you were using it the last time

- Enabling it ensures to keep using the zoom lens in the portrait mode if you were using it the last time Apple ProRAW - Enable to keep your image processing setting to Apple ProRAW

- Enable to keep your image processing setting to Apple ProRAW Live Photo - Enabling it makes sure your Live Photo setting, once enabled, is always on, unless you manually disable it

If any of these settings are not available on your iPhone, it is because of the different camera technologies in different iPhones. For example, Apple ProRAW may not be available for older iPhones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here