iPhone SE 2020 Available for as Low as Rs 18,000 on Flipkart: Here’s How

Apple’s ‘affordable’ smartphone iPhone SE is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 (MRP Rs 39,900) for the base 64GB storage model ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days on October 3. The other variants of the iPhone SE that debuted last year are retailing at Rs 30,999 for the 128GB storage option Rs 40,999 for the 256GB option. The sale deals are a part of the ongoing Flipkart Curtain Raiser that brings offers on select smartphones and electronics. Notably, customers can lower the price of the iPhone SE by availing of some of the sale offers.

Both ICICI and Axis Bank credit card users will get up to Rs 1,500 as cashback on orders above Rs 5,000. On the other hand, debit card users of the same banks will get up to Rs 1,000 cashback. In case users want to trade off their old phones, Flipkart is offering an exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,000. During our test, we were getting roughly Rs 6,000 off by exchanging an iPhone 7 (working condition). That essentially brings the price of the iPhone SE down to Rs 18,499 with the additional bank offer. Readers must note that different phones carry different values on exchange offers, and iOS running devices generally get greater after-sales value. A smartphone sitting above iPhone 7 (in terms of specs, launch date etc) may get more value during the exchange offer. Flipkart lists the phone in Black, Red, and White colour options.

The Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and remains one of the rare compact smartphones in this day and age. This display also takes advantage of features such as True Tone which adjusts the display according to the ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. It runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which also powers the Apple iPhone 11 line-up. The A13 Bionic also has a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller. There is also wireless charging onboard along with standard 18W wired charging. Notably, the iPhone SE supports the latest iOS 15 updates.

