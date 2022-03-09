iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13: Find Out Which iPhone Suits You Best

Apple last night finally launched the third generation of its affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022. The smartphone has been launched as a successor of the iPhone SE 2020 and comes with the same design, but upgraded specifications. The iPhone SE 3 will be available for pre-orders in India starting March 11 and will go on sale starting March 18. The smartphone comes with the same chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series and is the first “SE" iPhone to come with 5G support. Let us take a look at how the latest iPhone compares with other iPhones on the market:

iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13: Price

The iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 43,900 onwards for the base 64GB storage variant. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 48,900 in India, and the top-spec 256GB storage variant of the new iPhone SE is priced at Rs 58,900 in the country. The smartphone will go on pre-orders starting March 11 and will go on sale starting March 18.

In comparison, the iPhone 11 on Apple‘s website is priced at Rs 49,900 onwards for the base 64GB storage variant. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 54,900 in India.

The iPhone 12, on the other hand, comes in two models - iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 59,900 onwards on the Apple Store for the 64GB variant, Rs 64,900 for the 128GB variant, and Rs 74,900 for the 256GB variant on the Apple Store. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 65,900 onwards for the 64GB variant, Rs 70,900 for the 128GB variant, and Rs 80,900 for the 256GB variant on the Apple Store.

The iPhone 13 also comes in two sizes - iPhone 13 Mini and standard iPhone 13. The smartphone is priced at Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB iPhone 13 Mini. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, and the 512GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 99,900. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, starts at a price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900, and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900.

iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch display with a 1334×750 pixels resolution. It comes powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone SE 3 also comes with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture and up to 60fps video recording at 4K resolution. The front camera on the new iPhone SE is a 7-megapixel shooter.

The iPhone 11, on the other hand, comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a 1792×828 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by a two-year old A13 Bionic chipset, the same one that powered the iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone 11 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel wide camera. The smartphone also comes with up to 60fps video recording at 4K resolution and has a 12-megapixel front shooter.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini both come with the same specifications apart from the size. While the iPhone 12 comes at a 6.1-inch display size with a 2532×1170 pixel resolution, the iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch display with a 2340×1080 pixel resolution. Both are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and come with a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel wide angle shooter. Up front, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini come with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front shooter.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini also come with the same display size and resolution as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. Both are powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that also powers the latest iPhone SE 3. The cameras on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are also similar to the iPhone 12 series with two 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide shooters. The camera here, however, has improvements in terms of new features and sensors. Up front, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come with the same 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera.

