iPhone SE 3 Tipped to Feature LCD Display and iPhone XR-Like Design With Notch

Apple iPhone SE 3 has been a part of the leaks for quite some time, but we are yet to hear the official word from the company. Now, a new leak suggests the phone will feature an LCD display and iPhone XR-inspired design. This indicates that the iPhone SE 3 would get a notch instead of the thick bezels at the top and on the chin of the front panel. Earlier this month, a separate leak suggested the phone would carry 5G and Bionic Chipset A15 that also features in the new-generation iPhone 13 series.

The latest leak by Chinese publication My Drivers suggests that the iPhone SE 3 could feature a curved frame. Newer iPhone flagships, like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, come with flat edges - inspired by the original iPhone SE. The report does not clarify whether the notch would house a Face ID sensor like on the other iPhones (iPhone XR above). If Apple chooses to bring the fingerprint scanner, it will be the first iPhone to integrate it on the power button.

The other leak from earlier this month claimed that Apple would start iPhone SE 3 production in December, and the shipping might start in spring 2022. There were rumours at one point that the next iPhone SE would get a larger 5.5-inch display and no home button. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo even teased the development of an ‘iPhone SE Plus’ last year. Apple last refreshed the SE-series in 2020 that saw a significant jump. It comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and remains one of the rare compact smartphones in this day and age. This display also takes advantage of features such as True Tone which adjusts the display according to the ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. It runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which also powers the Apple iPhone 11 line-up.

