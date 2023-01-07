CHANGE LANGUAGE
iPhone SE 4 Cancellation Highly Likely According to Ming-Chi Kuo
1-MIN READ

iPhone SE 4 Cancellation Highly Likely According to Ming-Chi Kuo

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 17:46 IST

New Delhi, India

iPhone SE 4 mockup featuring design reminiscent to iPhone XR (Image: Jon Prosser)

iPhone SE 4 mockup featuring design reminiscent to iPhone XR (Image: Jon Prosser)

It was earlier speculated that iPhone SE 4 could be delayed until 2024, but it now appears that it has been allegedly canceled altogether.

Apple iPhone SE 4, which was expected to be released this year, may not be released at all. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has informed suppliers that it has canceled plans to release the iPhone SE 4.

This information follows a previous report from the same analyst in December which suggested that the iPhone SE 4 might be delayed until 2024, but it now appears that it has been canceled altogether.

As per Kuo’s Medium post, Apple’s “supply chain has received instructions” from the company that indicate “that the production and shipment plans for the 2024 iPhone SE 4 have been canceled” not delayed.

Kuo explains that the reason for cancellation is primarily due to the “performance of the in-house baseband chip” not being up to par with Qualcomm’s version. 

RELATED NEWS

The cancellation of the iPhone SE 4 could lead to Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the new iPhone 16 series in the second half of 2024. This would likely allow Qualcomm to maintain its dominant position in the global high-end mobile phone RF market in the coming years, with this expected to continue at least until 2023 and 2024. 

The cancellation of the iPhone SE 4 and Qualcomm’s continued dominance in the market are both still uncertain at this point and are based on speculation from Apple’s supply chain.

About the Author
Tech Desk
Tech Desk
Tags:
  1. Apple
  2. iPhone
  3. iPhone se
first published:January 07, 2023, 17:46 IST
last updated:January 07, 2023, 17:46 IST
