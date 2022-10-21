iPhone SE 4 Could Get Face ID, Feature iPhone XR-like Design

With the iPhone season finally coming to a halt, the rumor mill surrounding next iPhone SE – iPhone SE 4th Generation – has picked up steam. If the leaks are anything to go by, we can expect the next iteration of iPhone SE to feature a iPhone XR-like design with Face ID for biometrics, instead of Touch ID.

Popular leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser has shared what seems to be renders of the iPhone SE 4 based on insider information. The renders, courtesy of Ian Zeibo, show the iPhone SE 4 with a single camera on the back and a design that is closely reminiscent of the iPhone XR from 2018.

Prosser said that their source did not provide them with the technical specs of the phone but if Apple’s past record is anything to go by, we could have expected the latest A16 Bionic to be the brains of the budget phone, but this year, Apple decided to go with the older A15 Bionic chip for the vanilla iPhone 14 models.

Now, while this is unlike what Apple has done in the past, depending on the time frame the iPhone SE 4 launches, we can expect a surprise or two. Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 could feature a 6.1-inch display akin to the iPhone XR.

