iPhone SE Available for Rs 37,399 on Flipkart: Check All Details Here

If you’ve been eyeing on the new, compact iPhone SE (2020) now is the right time to buy one. The smartphone is selling for as low as Rs 37,399 on e-commerce portal Flipkart. According to the listing, the iPhone SE can be purchased for Rs 40,499 for the 64GB variant. This is inclusive of a special discount of Rs 1,501. There is an additional Rs 3,600 instant discount for customers opting for EMI using their HDFC bank credit card or debit card bringing down the cost to Rs 37,399.

With the fastest Chip in a Smartphone, iPhone SE is now available at INR 37,399 , only during 24th to 28th July.Shop Now : https://t.co/6com3XKQvE pic.twitter.com/tEZohFX4vL — Flipkart (@Flipkart) July 27, 2020

Similarly, the 128GB variant can be grabbed for Rs 42,399 while the 256GB variant can be purchased at Rs 52,399. The special offer is valid on Flipkart only during July 24 to 28.

IPHONE SE 2020 SPECIFICATIONS

The new Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and remains one of the rare compact smartphones in this day and age. This display also takes advantage of features such as True Tone which adjusts the display according to the ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. This runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the latest processor also powering the Apple iPhone 11 line-up. The A13 Bionic also has a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller. The battery is rated the same as the iPhone 8 at 1,810mAh. There is also wireless charging onboard along with standard 18W wired charging. Notably, the iPhone SE will be getting the all-new iOS 14 update later this year.