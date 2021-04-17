iPhone SE for a Kilo of Apples? Man Orders Groceries, Gets 'Super' Surprise Instead

Ever wondered what would the reaction be for those who order a smartphone, and receive misdirected items such as bars of soaps instead? The disappointment involved is imaginable. But what if you ordered a kilo of apples from your everyday grocery outlet, and came back home with an Apple iPhone SE instead – and that too not because of a mistake? That’s exactly what happened with Nick James, a 50-year-old man in UK, who had placed his regular grocery supplies order at supermarket chain Tesco. However, what he came back with is a surprise that he definitely did not expect.

The incident, however, happens to be a coordinated marketing activity by the good folks at Tesco. According to reports, Tesco is hosting a marketing activity where select users are being delivered exciting gadgets and merchandise, as what the chain calls a “super-sub”. With this super-sub offer, Tesco states that customers placing orders for regular grocery items may become eligible to win gadgets such as the iPhone SE that James took home. As part of this contextual limited-time offer, users may get Apple AirPods or the iPhone SE when they order apples, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 when they pick up laundry tablets, and Nokia phones when they call for gnocchi.

It certainly isn’t everyday that customers get to come back home with an Apple gadget by paying for the eponymous fruit. Naturally, James had a very excited review to share about his grocery order that otherwise happens to be a normal weekly run. “A big thanks this week to Tesco and Tesco Mobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there – an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an Apple iPhone! Made my son’s week!,” he wrote on a Twitter post.

Other reports have also revealed that a number of other customers are also getting similar surprises. This, of course, is a better situation than what a kid recently faced, when he saw an unbelievable price for an Apple iPhone, but his order did turn out too good to be true as he was eventually delivered an iPhone-shaped table instead. If you get your groceries from Tesco as well, be sure to call for apples and gnocchi – you might just get lucky too!

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here