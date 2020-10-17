iPhone SE for Less Than Rs 20,000: Is This the Best Deal of Flipkart Big Billion Days?

In case you're looking for the latest iPhone model for as low as Rs. 20,000, this might be your best chance. Flipkart at its Big Billion Days sale has listed iPhone SE at Rs. 27,999 for the 64GB storage option - a price cut of Rs. 12,000 from the retail price of Rs. 39,999. But customers can further avail an exchange offer along with 10 percent instant discount with an SBI debit and credit card. During our purchase, we were able to bring the price down to Rs. 17,549 for the iPhone SE Black colour edition.

However, it is important to note that the exchange offer will vary with the smartphone that is being offered. We tried to exchange iPhone 7 for the iPhone SE, and there was an instant price cut of Rs. 8,700. Similarly, if you exchange a Xiaomi phone (say Redmi 7) you can get a discount of up to Rs 6,300 if it is working condition. The exchange offer works with brands such as Honor, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Vivo and all the other major OEM. Additionally, customers with an SBI debit and credit card can enjoy a discount of Rs. 1,250 and Rs. 1,750, respectively. Other shoppers with credit cards from Flipkart Axis Bank and Axis Bank Buzz can get a five percent cashback and 5 percent off, respectively. Offers on Flipkart include no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months via credit cards provided by ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, HSBC, HDFC Bank, and more. Standard EMI options with the same banks and cash on delivery are also available.

The iPhone SE that was launched in April this year features with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and a single 12-megapixel camera sensor (f/1.8 aperture + OIS) at the back. This display also takes advantage of features such as True Tone which adjusts the display according to the ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. It is powered by the A13 Bionic SoC that is a part of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max models. The battery is rated the same as the iPhone 8 at 1,810mAh. There is also wireless charging onboard along with standard 18W wired charging.