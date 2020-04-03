iPhone SE Name Gets Confirmed Unofficially on Apple Store

Apple is expected to launch a new smaller and affordable iPhone very soon. While there has been a debate about whether it would be called the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE, it seems that Apple has unofficially confirmed the name. According to a report, a Belkin screen protector is currently available for purchase on the Apple Store which is listed for the iPhone 7, 8, and the SE. This essentially means that the new iPhone SE would offer the same design as the older 4.7-inch models.

Called the “InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection for iPhone SE/8/7” the screen protector from Belkin is selling for $39.95 (Rs 3,100 approx). It is also available in a 5.5-inch size, which is for the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.

In a separate report, 9to5Mac has also got the info that Apple is going to call its new affordable offering, the iPhone SE. The report also says that it will be offered in white, black, and red color options with storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB and expected to run on the A13 processor similar to the iPhone 11 series.

We have been hearing about a new 4.7-inch iPhone for a while now and it was expected that Apple would launch the phone on March 31. It was also expected that the company would launch multiple products on the same day, however we saw the new 2020 iPad Pro and MacBook Air going official on March 18. The new small and affordable iPhone, which is going to be a successor for the iPhone SE, is now expected to launch on April 15 and should hit stores on April 22. As per reports, the affordable iPhone is likely to come with a price tag of between $349 or $399. It is also expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display with the same, large screen bezels seen on the iPhone 8, and a capacitive Touch ID sensor on the front.

