iPhone SE, OnePlus 10 Pro And More: Top 5 Smartphones Coming To India In March 2022

We are in the third month of 2022 and with the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, there are a lot of smartphones that are about to be launched in India this month. Apple last night announced its Spring event for 2022, and OnePlus had earlier this week said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in India later this month. Apart from this, there are several smartphones from other brands like Samsung, Poco, and more that are coming to India this month. Let us take a look at some of the most anticipated smartphone launches that are coming our way this month.

1. iPhone SE 3 - Apple last night announced its Peek Performance event for March 8. During the event, the Cupertino-based giant is said to launch the next affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 3 with 5G support. The next iPhone SE is said to come in a similar deisgn as its predecessor and will come with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. The camera on the smartphone is also expected to remain the same 12-megapixel single shooter that was on the iPhone SE (2020).

Advertisement

2. OnePlus 10 Pro - Launched in China earlier this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been confirmed to come to India later this month. While we do not have an exact launch timeline, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently said that the company plans to bring the OnePlus 10 Pro to India and Europe later this month. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, an LTPO 2 display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple Hassleblad-branded rear camera setup.

3. Poco M4 Pro 4G - The Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in India recently. Now, during the MWC 2022, smartphone maker has announced the Poco M4 Pro 4G that is coming to India on March 7. The smartphone will be launched at a price of Rs 14,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 17,999 onwards for the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In terms of specifications, the Poco M4 Pro 4G will be launched with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM, along with a Turbo RAM feature that expands the smartphone’s RAM to up to 11GB. There will be up to 128GB of internal storage on the Poco M4 Pro 4G. The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

4. Samsung Galaxy M33 - The Samsung Galaxy M33 smartphone was recently spotted on a support page on the Samsung India website. The smartphone is said to be launched with 5G support and may be powered by a Samsung Exynos 1200 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M33 may come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and a 6,000mAh battery.

5. Oppo Find X5 - The Oppo Find X5 series that was launched in China earlier this week is also said to come to India later in March. The Find X5 series includes the Oppo Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro. The Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro both come with Hassleblad-branded cameras. The Oppo Find X5 has a smaller 6.55-inch OLED display, with support for Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find X5 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an LTPO panel and support for 1440 pixels. The screen offers touch sampling rate of 1000Hz and 1300 nits peak brightness. The Find X5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the Find X5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.