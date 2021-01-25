iPhone SE Plus Leak Claims 6.1-inch Screen, A14 SoC: Is This the iPhone You Wanted?

iPhone SE Plus has been in the rumour mill for a while, but no such concrete plans have surfaced so far. Now, a new leak by Apple Lab has claimed a rather interesting set of features, specifications and design details with the purported iPhone SE Plus, which suggests that the apparent mid-range device may be introduced by Apple some time soon. The new set of leaked details suggest that the iPhone SE Plus may launch with a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display, while the overall design of the phone is supposedly going to be a hybrid one.

As per the leak, the purported Apple iPhone SE Plus will feature a rear design that comes with a single rear camera, while to the front, the design may resemble the newer iPhone 11. Along with the 6.1-inch display size, the iPhone SE Plus is expected to feature either the A13 Bionic or the A14 Bionic chipsets, while in terms of camera configuration, the device may feature a 12-megapixel single camera at the back and a 7-megapixel single camera at the front. The camera setup will further come with six portrait light effects, and also come with optical image stabilisation.

Other details suggest that the iPhone SE Plus may come with red, black and white colour variants. It may also come with Smart HDR 3 display quality, and IP67 durability certification for dust and water resistance. Given the suggested design change, the iPhone SE Plus will apparently come with Touch ID integrated in the physical home button at the top.

However, it will be interesting to see if the iPhone SE Plus actually makes it to a commercial launch. Apple already sells the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 with 6.1-inch screen sizes, and both the devices sell in considerable volumes. While the iPhone XR caters to the budget segment, the iPhone 11 caters to the mid-segment in iPhone parlance. If the iPhone SE Plus is also launched, it may eat into the share of the latter two devices’ sale figures, while also complicating the overall iPhone lineup.

The leak may not turn out to be concrete, since the Apple Lab account typically shares concepts and renders. As a result, it remains to be seen if Apple actually pushes for the magical balance of a budget iPhone in near-iPhone SE (2020) dimensions, with updated specifications as well. Until further details, though, the information should be considered as largely speculative.