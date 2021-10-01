Several iPhone users including iPhone 13 users are complaining about intermittent touchscreen issues with their smartphones. This happens when iPhones do not respond to touch inputs by the user, sometimes requiring an entire device force restart to solve the issue. User reports on many platforms like Twitter, Reddit, Forums, and Apple Support page include reports of iPhone 13 models having touch issues. Users are reporting problems with tap to wake, and other instances of system-wide and in-app touch inputs not responding.

Now, it is not just iPhone 13 users that are facing this issue with touch sensitivity. Had it been only iPhone 13 users, the issue could have been narrowed down to a possible hardware issue for some iPhone 13 models. However, reports of touch issues are coming from users of older iPhone models as well after updating to iOS 15. This suggests that it is likely a software-related bug. iOS 15 has been facing quite a bit of issues since its rollout about a couple of weeks ago. Some bugs include issues with the iPhone 13, Apple Watch, device storage, Apple Music, and more.

@AppleSupport there’s some problem with touch sensitivity of my iPhone 12 Pro Max since update to ios15. It doesn’t respond to a single touch as it used to do, like touching to play a YouTube video or touching when iPhone is locked. Now I’ve to touch 4-6 times.— Abhishek Gupta (@AYPgupta) September 26, 2021

@Apple I do the IOS 15 update and my touchscreen is struggling… never had that happen. Followed the steps to “fix” still the same issue…. Like it was almost to the point where I have to forcefully push in my screen just to text or watch a YouTube video!— Jessie H. (@jessiesaysu) September 22, 2021

Bugs seen on iPhone 13 Pro Max/iOS 15 so far:• Non-functional camera (app opens, camera feed does not)• iPhone doesn’t wake on touch • iPhone unlocks but swipe up to open fails (screen unresponsive)• Mail app freezes• Watch not recognized Other than that, it’s great! — Mikey (@mikeycampbell81) September 29, 2021

@AppleSupport @Apple is just me or Iphone 13 Pro has some problems of sensitivity with some apps on the upper corners?— Francisco Gonzalez (@miamifl786) September 29, 2021

Apple has promised to release a software update to address many issues that users are reporting with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 devices. Given the amount of issues that are popping up, Apple may release iOS 15.0.1 soon in order to address these issues.

