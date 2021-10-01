CHANGE LANGUAGE
iPhone Touch Giving Issues? iOS 15 Users Reporting Touch Problems After Update

Apple iOS 15 was rolled out to iPhone users about two weeks ago.

Apple has promised to release a software update to address many issues that users are reporting with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 devices.

Several iPhone users including iPhone 13 users are complaining about intermittent touchscreen issues with their smartphones. This happens when iPhones do not respond to touch inputs by the user, sometimes requiring an entire device force restart to solve the issue. User reports on many platforms like Twitter, Reddit, Forums, and Apple Support page include reports of iPhone 13 models having touch issues. Users are reporting problems with tap to wake, and other instances of system-wide and in-app touch inputs not responding.

Now, it is not just iPhone 13 users that are facing this issue with touch sensitivity. Had it been only iPhone 13 users, the issue could have been narrowed down to a possible hardware issue for some iPhone 13 models. However, reports of touch issues are coming from users of older iPhone models as well after updating to iOS 15. This suggests that it is likely a software-related bug. iOS 15 has been facing quite a bit of issues since its rollout about a couple of weeks ago. Some bugs include issues with the iPhone 13, Apple Watch, device storage, Apple Music, and more.

Apple has promised to release a software update to address many issues that users are reporting with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 devices. Given the amount of issues that are popping up, Apple may release iOS 15.0.1 soon in order to address these issues.

first published:October 01, 2021, 10:25 IST