iPhone Users Claim Excess Battery Drain After iOS 14.6 Update, Apple Yet to Address Issue

Apple iPhone users around the world are complaining about excessive battery drain issue after updating the software version to iOS 14.6 that started rolling out last week. As per user reports across the web, the alleged issue seemingly affects mostly iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro users. Notably, this is despite Apple bringing a battery recalibration tool for iPhone 11 series with iOS 14.5 that released in April. At the moment, the cause of the battery drain remains unknown and the company is also yet to address the issue formally.

According to a 9to5Mac poll via Crowdsignal, over 1,600 out of 2,477 voters are experiencing excess battery drain on the iPhone following the iOS 14.6 update. An iPhone 11 Pro user on Twitter says, “I contacted Apple Support they told me to do battery calibration for three days simultaneously but didn’t help me… even 14.5 update reduced my battery maximum capacity from 88% to 86%." Another iPhone 11 user notes that the smartphone ran out of battery in 16 hours despite turning off Bluetooth, background app refresh, and Personal Hotspot. Notably, this is not the first time that iPhone users are complaining about a battery issue with the iOS 14. Back in December 2020, many users with old iPhone models such as iPhone 7, iPhone XS, iPhone 6S, and the first-generation iPhone SE reported similar problems after updating iOS 14.2. Meanwhile, users who are facing excess battery drainage issue are advised to turn on the battery saver and remove unnecessary apps until Apple releases a fix.

To recall, Apple released iOS 14.6 for iPhone 6s and beyond ahead of the upcoming Apple Worldwide Developers Conference that starts from June 7. The system update brings new features such as Apple Card Family and AirTag related changes. It also fixes issues with Unlock with Apple Watch, blank reminders, missing call blocking extensions in settings, Bluetooth issues, and reduced performance during startup.

