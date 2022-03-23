iPhone Users Facing iOS 15.4 Battery Issue, Apple Has This Advice For You

Apple iPhone users complained about severe battery drain after updating to the new iOS 15.4 version this week. Many people shared their displeasure on social media, asking Apple to fix the problem. In fact, those using the bigger iPhone 13 Pro Max saw the worst battery drain among all iPhone models. They talked about battery draining by 10 per cent in just 5 minutes, which is never a good sign.

Reaching out to Apple on Twitter, people talked about their concern and the company’s support team responded by saying, “ it’s normal.”

Apple suggests that iPhone users should wait for at least 48 hours for the new iOS version to adjust with the apps and features on the device.

It says that a new update takes time to adapt to the device, and once that acclimatisation is achieved, the iPhone battery performance will start improving gradually. The iOS 15.4 update rolled out a few days back, and Apple says that if users still face battery drain issues after 48 hours, they should reach out to the company for further assistance on the matter.

The new iOS 15.4 update brings a lot of new features, but the most important has to be the addition of Face ID tech to work while the person is wearing a mask. This option was being tested on the iOS 15.4 beta version for some time, and after Apple was satisfied with its impact and performance, the feature was rolled out to all eligible iPhone models this month.

As you might be familiar, the new Face ID feature is only compatible with iPhones that have the TrueDepth camera system, which was introduced with the iPhone 12 series in 2020.

So, even though your iPhone can run the new iOS 15.4 update, and even if it supports Face ID tech, the new security feature will not work if your iPhone does not have the camera tech.

