iPhone Users Will Likely Get These Features With the Next Software Update

Apple has started rolling out the second Release Candidate or RC version of iOS 15.2 - indicating the near arrival of the stable iOS 15.2 OS update. According to MacRumors, the new beta update for both developers and public testers brings a slew of upgrades but is currently limited to iPhone 13 models only. However, the iOS 15.2 RC version gives us a good idea of what’s in store for end-users whenever it is ready. The latest beta version is available to download via the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed. Eligible public testers can download the software via Apple beta testing website as well.

As highlighted by the publication, iOS 15.2 RC version adds Apple Music Voice Plan that the company introduced in October 2021. It essentially gives users access to all songs and stations in Apple Music using Siri. In terms of privacy, users can get an App Privacy Report to see how often apps have accessed personal data like location, photos, and microphone in the last seven days. For parents, there’s a community safety setting that alerts users whenever their kids receive images that contain nudity. A similar “guidance" feature is coming to Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search “to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations."

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users are getting a new camera setting ‘Macro photo control’ for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos. The TV app is adding a new one-stop Store tab to let users browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows. The iOS 15.2 RC version further enhances the ‘hide my email’ tool in the mail app and find my feature to locate lost iPhones. The Reminders and Notes apps will also allow users to delete or rename tags following the OS update.

