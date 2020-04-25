TECH

1-MIN READ

iPhone vs OnePlus: Which Would You Buy? Data Shows Apple Gaining on Rivals in India

Apple registered a sharp growth of over 128 percent to reach 33 percent market share in premium devices category above Rs 30,000, but Samsung still leads market.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
The great Apple growth story continued in the first quarter of 2020 as the Cupertino-based iPhone maker grew 126 per cent in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above), reaching its share to 33 per cent as compared to 18 per cent a year ago – signaling a worrisome trend for the likes of OnePlus.

According to Counterpoint Research's Market Monitoring Service, in the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and above), Apple was the leading brand with a market share of 55 per cent. "This was driven by strong shipments of the iPhone 11, which was the best premium model. Multiple discounts on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon drove the online sales in Q1 2020 due to surge in shipments post-festive season," Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, told IANS on Friday.

Samsung was the top premium (Rs 30,000 and above) smartphone brand surpassing OnePlus in its flagship launch quarter. It is to be seen how OnePlus aims for a comeback with its 8 series. OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB/128GB will cost Rs 54,999 and the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will be available at Rs 59,999 in India. The compact OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB/128GB will come for Rs 41,999, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will cost Rs 49,999. There is also an 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 that will be available for Rs 44,999.

OnePlus has another worry, in new iPhone SE which starts at Rs 42,500. Packed with top-of-the-line hardware, the new iPhone SE has the potential to create much room for Apple in the aggressive Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000 segment, feel industry experts. According to Hanish Bhatia, Senior Analyst, Devices & Ecosystem at Counterpoint Research, Apple's latest A13 bionic chipset, IP67 rating and wireless charging feature are some of the key highlights of the new device.

"The aspirational value of the Apple brand remains high in India, but traditionally consumers tend to lean towards buying a device with higher specifications. The new iPhone SE shall further consolidate Apple's position in the premium segment," said Bhatia. "Consumers will be excited to get hands-on experience of the new device," Bhatia added.

