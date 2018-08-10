iPhone X (64GB) Available at an Effective Price of Rs 67,298 on Paytm Mall Freedom Cashback Sale

The iPhone X is not only the smartphone that Apple put a lot of features into but also a trendsetter for the Android phone makers that are now unabashedly copying the notch on their respective offerings. The iPhone X was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,000 in India. Now, Paytm Mall is offering the 64GB variant of iPhone X with a cashback of Rs 10,000. This has made iPhone X (64 GB) available to Paytm Mall customers for Rs 82,798. ICICI Bank customers will enjoy an additional cashback of Rs 1,250 by using their credit card on the ongoing sale. Apart from this users can further get their older phones exchanged and enjoy deductions up to Rs 14,250, bringing the price of iPhone X (64GB) effectively down to Rs 67,298.The Apple iPhone comes with a notch on the top of a 5.8-inch Super Retina Display which has a 19:9 aspect ratio. Apple iPhone X gets its power from A11 Bionic with 64-bit architecture and embedded Neural Engine. Apple iPhone X has a dual real camera setup of two 12MP sensors, one has a wide-angle lens and other is a telephoto lens. On the front of the display, the iPhone has a 7MP sensor that has allows 3D sensing for Face Unlock, as well as offer HD quality selfies and videos for FaceTime.To recall, the new lineup of the Apple iPhone 2018 was revealed in a video online. MobileFun had posted a video that exposed the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus and the iPhone (2018). This has been confirmed by Les Numériques, a French publication. Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year - one 6.1-inch LCD display variant, one 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, and a budget iPhone with IPS LCD display panel likely to be called iPhone 9. Previously, a new iPad Pro icon was discovered along with images of the new wireless charging case for AirPods, support for dual-SIM support on future iPhone models and more.