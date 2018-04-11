English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
iPhone X For Rs 79,999, More Apple iPhones on Discount During Amazon India iPhone Fest
Apple iPhones are seeing a discount during the ongoing iPhone Fest taking place on Amazon India.
(image: News18.com)
Amazon India has begun with its iPhone Fest on April 10 in which the e-commerce website is offering discounts as well as EMI options on the various models of iPhones. The week-long sale by Amazon India will last until April 16 and offers discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 as well as the iPhone SE. In addition to these discounts, HDFC Bank users can also avail Rs 5,000 worth of instant discounts through credit and debit cards and also opt for EMI options on the purchase of Apple smartphones through Amazon India.
Here are the discounts on various Apple iPhones listed on the e-commerce website during the Apple iPhone fest.
Apple iPhone X: Apple's flagship smartphone, the iPhone X 64GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 79,999 during the Amazon India Apple iPhone fest. Apart from this, the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone X has also been put up for a discount and will be available for purchase for Rs 97,999, after a discount of Rs 3,000 on its original MRP of Rs 1.02.000. In addition to the discount on the prices of the smartphone, an instant discount of Rs 5,000 will be available for HDFC Bank card users on the purchase of the device.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus: The 64GB variant of the iPhone 8 Plus is available for Rs 65,999 while its 256GB storage variant can be bought from the e-commerce website at Rs 79,999.
Apple iPhone 8 The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 8 is available for Rs 54,999 while its 256GB storage variant can be bought from the e-commerce website at Rs 68,999.
Apple iPhone 7 The 32GB storage variant of the iPhone 7 can be purchased at Rs 41,999 while the 128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 54,999 under the Amazon sale. The 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 7 is priced at Rs 58,350.
Apple iPhone 6S Plus The iPhone 6S Plus 32GB variant sees a price reduction of Rs 11,000 and is now available at Rs 37,999 under the sale.
Apple iPhone 6S The iPhone 6S is now available at a price of Rs 33,999 for its 32GB storage variant, down from its original price of Rs 40,000.
Apple iPhone 6 32GB storage variant of the iPhone 6 ius priced at Rs 23,999 under the sale.
Apple iPhone SE Buyers can now purchase the iPhone SE 32GB storage variant at a price of Rs 17,999 under the Amazon iPhone Fest sale.
Does Facebook Track Your Activities Even After You Log Out? Zuckerberg Doesn't Know
